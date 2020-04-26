Mann honored to join tradition of Aggie punters in the NFL

Texas A&M Punter Braden Mann was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 191st overall pick by the New York Jets. The 2018 Ray Guy Award winner says he's honored to be following in the footsteps of Aggie punters who were drafted in the NFL.

Back in 1969, The Jets also selected a punter from A&M, Steve O'Neal. O'Neal still holds the record for the longest punt at 98 yards. Aggie Shane Lechler had a long career in the past couple of decades and is a future Hall-of-Famer. Lechler was the highest-drafted Aggie punter in NFL history with the 142nd overall pick in 2000. More recently, Drew Kaser went in the 6th round in 2016.

Mann knows nothing is guaranteed, but he's excited to help represent A&M at the next level.

"When I came to A&M, I knew I was going to have a chance to be a punter. I knew the long tradition of punters that they had, and I was excited to get into it. It's kind of a cultural thing at this point. We've had a good culture of specialists and just a good group of guys. I think it's going to continue for the guys moving forward," explained Mann. "It's definitely a true honor to be in that category, I don't consider myself close to Shane Lechler at this point, but I definitely look up to him and I look up to Drew Kaser and all those guys who have had really long and successful careers," added Mann.

Mann is the 12th Aggie ever drafted by the New York Jets, and he'll be joining a New York team that had a league-high 87 punts last season.