Mann named to SEC Football Community Service Team

Texas A&M’s Braden Mann was named to the 2019 Southeastern Conference Football Community Service Team, the league announced on Wednesday.

Mann, the 2018 Ray Guy Award winner and 2019 Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist, came back for his senior season after graduating in May of 2019 with a degree in University Studies and Sports Conditioning. He has been active with Twin City Mission, a homeless shelter in Bryan where he has spent many hours serving food, mentoring and cleaning the facility.

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

The 2019 SEC Football Community Service Team is as follows:

Chris Owens, Alabama

T.J. Smith, Arkansas

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Tyrie Cleveland, Florida

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Landon Young, Kentucky

Blake Ferguson, LSU

Mac Brown, Ole Miss

Kody Schexnayder, Mississippi State

Daniel Ellinger, Missouri

Spencer Eason-Riddle, South Carolina

Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Cody Markel, Vanderbilt