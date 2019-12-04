Mann named to SEC Football Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M’s Braden Mann was named to the 2019 Southeastern Conference Football Community Service Team, the league announced on Wednesday.
Mann, the 2018 Ray Guy Award winner and 2019 Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist, came back for his senior season after graduating in May of 2019 with a degree in University Studies and Sports Conditioning. He has been active with Twin City Mission, a homeless shelter in Bryan where he has spent many hours serving food, mentoring and cleaning the facility.
The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.
The 2019 SEC Football Community Service Team is as follows:
Chris Owens, Alabama
T.J. Smith, Arkansas
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Tyrie Cleveland, Florida
Jake Fromm, Georgia
Landon Young, Kentucky
Blake Ferguson, LSU
Mac Brown, Ole Miss
Kody Schexnayder, Mississippi State
Daniel Ellinger, Missouri
Spencer Eason-Riddle, South Carolina
Matthew Butler, Tennessee
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Cody Markel, Vanderbilt