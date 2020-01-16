Mansfield hands Lady Cougars 4-0 setback at Governors Cup

The Lady Cougar Soccer team dropped their opening game in the Governors Cup 4-0 to a very talented and speedy Mansfield squad.

Midway through the first half a Mansfield player attacked up the left side. She was able to slide the ball across the penalty area to a waiting teammate who placed it low for the first goal.

A few minutes later, Mansfield played a ball over the top and beat the Cougar defenders to the ball, placing it just under the pressuring keeper. Mansfield added two more goals in the second half.

Next action for College Station is Friday against Pearce at 12:40 in the Georgetown High School track complex.

