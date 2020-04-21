Mark Whitehead Steps Down As Coordinator Of SEC Men’s Basketball Officials

Mark Whitehead, who has served as Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officials for the Southeastern Conference since 2016, has resigned from that position, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday.

“I appreciate Mark’s work and his investment of time and effort the last four seasons to improve the SEC officiating program,” Sankey said. “He was tireless in his dedication to the position and we will miss his enthusiasm for the sport of basketball that brought our officiating program to a new level.”

In his role with the SEC, Whitehead also directed an officiating consortium that includes the American, Sun Belt and Atlantic Sun conferences.

Before becoming the SEC’s Coordinator of Officials, Whitehead worked regularly as an official in the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, American, Mountain West, Conference USA and Missouri Valley conferences and was selected to work the NCAA men’s basketball tournament 22 consecutive years, including 18 times in the NCAA regional round and five Final Four assignments.

The SEC will immediately begin the search process for a new Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officials.