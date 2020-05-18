Marlins to open training complex

A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Marlins will allow players on their 40-man roster access to their spring training complex to pitch off a mound or hit in batting cages beginning Tuesday.

The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins made no announcement.

The person says the rest of the complex in Jupiter, Florida, will remain closed.

According to the source, the optional workouts will be individual, with a staff member present, and those involved will abide by social distancing guidelines.

