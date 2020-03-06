Maroon & White Game Sponsored by CHI St. Joseph Health to be Played ‘Under the Lights’

Texas A&M fans will have the first opportunity to see the 2020 Aggie Football team at the Maroon & White Game sponsored by CHI St. Joseph Health on Saturday, April 18 at 6 p.m. on Kyle Field.

General Information

· Admission to the Maroon & White Game is free. Seating is general admission, with the exception of the club and suite areas.

· Season ticket holders wishing to utilize the premium areas should contact the 12th Man Foundation in advance of the game to reserve their suite for game day.

· Gates at Kyle Field will open one hour prior to kickoff (5 p.m.). Concession stands will be open throughout Kyle Field, offering select food and beverage options.

· Public entries: Southeast Activation Tower (SEAT), Northwest Activation Tower (NWAT) and Northeast Activation Tower (NEAT) 3, 5 and 8.

· Alcohol will be available throughout the stadium in accordance with the SEC’s policy. Additional information can be found at https://12thman.com/news/2019/8/28/general-texas-am-aggie-hospitality-enhance-kyle-field-concessions.aspx

· Fans are reminded that metal detectors will be in place at select entrances to Kyle Field in accordance with SEC rules and regulations that go into effect this fall. Additional Information can be found at https://12thman.com/news/2019/10/23/football-texas-am-begins-sec-enhanced-security-measures-at-kyle-field.aspx

· The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Maroon & White Game. Additional Information can be found at https://12thman.com/beclear

Fan Zone

· The 2020 Maroon & White Game will be treated like a regular season game and feature much of the normal pageantry of a fall Saturday at Kyle Field including the Pepsi Fan Zone (open 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.).

· New for the 2020 Maroon & White Game, kids are invited to run through drills in the Kids Combine sponsored by CHI St. Joseph at the Fan Zone.

· The always-popular Kids Yell Practice will take place at 4:45 p.m. in front of the War Hymn statue on the east side of Kyle Field. There will be no Spirit Walk.

The Game

· The 2020 game will provide an excellent viewing experience for fans because it will be played like a conventional game with traditional scoring.

· The team will divide into two squads with team captains “drafting” their teams the week prior to the game.

· After the team is released from the post-game huddle, fans are invited to the field to enjoy the Home of the 12th Man. (Field access will be granted for a limited amount of time; fans will be asked to exit at the appropriate time.)

Halftime Entertainment

· The Lettermen’s Association Legends Game sponsored by the City of Bryan coached by Hall of Famers Gene Stallings and Jackie Sherrill is set to entertain the fans during halftime.

· Stallings and Sherrill personally secured the participants in the flag football game.

· The football team will announce its Spring Awards at halftime.

Other Important Notes

· April 17-19 is Family Weekend at Texas A&M University and parking will be at a premium on campus. Please visit transport.tamu.edu for more details.

· Cain Garage and the University Center Garage will be $10 per entry.

· The following parking lots are $5 or any valid Texas A&M parking permit: West Campus Garage, Lots 100a-c (Reed Arena), 100e-g (Reed Arena), Lots 61, 65, 74, 95, 97 and 104.

· Shuttle service offers normal weekend routes (check transport.tamu.edu for times and locations).

· Tailgate spots are not available until Saturday morning.

· Still need more Aggie Athletics? Football season tickets are available at www.12thMan.com/tickets!