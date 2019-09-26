Maroon & White Scrimmage slated for Friday

The second-ranked Texas A&M Equestrian team hosts its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage Friday at 3 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

“I am excited to see our girls ride under a competition format after a few solid weeks of practice,” head coach Tana McKay said. “We treat our scrimmage like a real meet, and our girls know we expect a high level of performance. I am looking forward to see our newcomers compete for the first time in a Texas A&M uniform.”

The Aggies look to build off last year’s semifinal appearance at the NCEA Championships as they return 11 starters from a year ago, including All-Americans Alex Albright (Horsemanship), Ashley Davidson (Horsemanship) and Haley Redifer (Fences).

Friday’s scrimmage, which is run like a regular season meet, serves as a final tune-up before the Aggies open the season against No. 4 TCU in Fresno, California on October 4 at 2 p.m. CT.

