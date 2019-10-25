Marson, Rollins and Storch Win on Day One of ITA Texas Regionals

Texas A&M men’s tennis won all three matches they competed in on a weather affected opening day of the ITA Texas Regional Championships, hosted by Baylor at the Hurd Tennis Center.

"Today was just a tough weather day that sent the Aggies indoors," head coach Steve Denton said. “We are very happy to see our young guys get a match under their belt and pick up some wins. I thought they played very solid today. Big day tomorrow with a lot of opportunities in singles and doubles. I know the guys are excited to go out and compete.”

A&M’s Guido Marson, Pierce Rollins and Stefan Storch dominated their opponents in the round of 128. Marson posted a 6-2, 6-0 win over Rodrigo Yoshikata of Prairie View A&M while Storch won in straight sets against Xavier Lawrence of PVAMU. Rollins was up 5-1 in the first set against Adam Oscislawski of Rice before Oscislawski was forced to retire due to injury.

Aggies earning a bye in the first round of the singles draw were No. 45 Valentin Vacherot, No. 72 Barnaby Smith, Noah Schachter and Austin Abbrat. All three doubles teams that the Aggies travelled to Waco received a bye through the round of 64.

All draws will be posted on the tournament website and results will be updated at the conclusion of each match.

Play is slated to resume at 8 a.m. Saturday with the round of 32 doubles matches followed by the round of 64 in the singles draw. If weather allows, the doubles field will be whittled to eight while the singles draw will be in the round of 16.

Other schools to be represented at the tournament are Abilene Christian, Baylor, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Rice, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas Tech, Texas-Arlington, UTSA, Prairie View A&M and UTRGV.

The top doubles team and the singles finalists earn an automatic invitation to the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, Calif. The tournament, held from Nov. 6-10, features the champions from each of the 12 regions around the country, as well as several at-large bids.

2019 ITA Texas Regional

Hurd Tennis Center, Waco, TX

Singles

First Round

Noah Schachter (TAMU), bye

Austin Abbrat (TAMU), bye

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Rodrigo Yoshikata (PVAMU) 6-2, 6-0

Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Xavier Lawrence (PVAMU) 6-3, 6-3

No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU), bye

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Adam Oscislawski (Rice) 5-1, ret.

No. 72 Barnaby Smith (TAMU), bye

Second Round

Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Huntley Allen (SMU)

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) vs. Joshua Sundaram (Lamar)

No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. Dimitrios Azoides (ACU)

Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Wesley Barnett (Rice)

Stefan Storch (TAMU) vs Siem Woldeab (Texas)

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. No. 102 Jonathan Sheehy (ACU)

No. 72 Barnaby Smith (TAMU) vs. Campbell Salmon (Rice)

Doubles

First Round

Pierce Rollins / Barnaby Smith (TAMU), bye

Austin Abbrat / Stefan Storch (TAMU), bye

Noah Schachter / Valentin Vacherot (TAMU), bye

Second Round

Pierce Rollins / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) vs. Dennis Boisseau / Marwin Kraleman (UIW)

Austin Abbrat / Stefan Storch (TAMU) vs. Eshan Talluri / Siem Woldeab (Texas)

Noah Schachter / Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. Kyle Pham / Michael Smith (SMU)