Match Preview: No. 14 Florida

Texas A&M volleyball returns to action Sunday at Reed Arena, as the Aggies (11-4, 3-2) take on the No. 14 Florida Gators (12-3, 3-1). The match is broadcast to a national TV audience on SEC Network with first serve at 12 p.m. Olympic Gold medalist Paul Sunderland and three-time volleyball All-American Missy Whittemore are on the call for their second match in a row in College Station.

Fresh off an exhilarating 3-0 sweep of the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Aggies look to extend their best start at Reed Arena since 2011 (6-0) against a strong opponent in Florida. The third set Friday night was the longest of the Texas A&M season, featuring 22 ties and 10 lead changes. The Aggies’ victory Friday marked their fifth sweep of the season.

Junior setter Camille Conner lit up the stat sheet Friday night, delivering 36 assists and 5 kills on offense, as well as 8 key digs on the defensive side. The sweep against South Carolina marks Conner’s 11th straight match with 30 or more assists.

Hollann Hans had yet another strong showing at Reed Arena on Friday, posting 18 kills and a spectacular service ace in the first set. The senior outside hitter also logged 8 digs and 19 total points on the evening. Hans’ performance in the win against South Carolina marked 11 straight matches with 10 or more kills.

Other Aggies of note include sophomore middle blocker Mallory Talbert and senior libero Camila Gomez. Talbert finished the night two kills shy of tying her career-high after firing down 11 kills with no errors to finish with a .579 hitting percentage. Gomez logged 18 digs, tying her season-high in a three-set match, also distributing seven assists.

The Gators come into College Station following a dominating 3-0 performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012, they have defeated Florida only once: a five-set thriller in College Station on November 22nd of 2015.

Florida is led by sophomore setter Marlie Monserez, a two-time SEC Setter of the Week in the 2019 season. Her average of 9.89 assists per set have paved the way for the second-best hitting percentage team in the SEC. Sophomore outside hitter Thayer Hall and junior outside hitter Holly Carlton lead the offense for Florida, with 196 and 123 kills on the season, respectively.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.