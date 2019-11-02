Match Preview: No. 24 Missouri

Coming off its third straight road victory over an SEC opponent, Texas A&M volleyball returns to action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies (15-5, 7-3) take on their second straight ranked opponent in the No. 24 Missouri Tigers (14-5, 6-3). All of the action is streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app, with Casey Richardson and Chelsey Reber on the call. First serve is set for 2 p.m.

The Aggies come into Sunday’s action on a four-match win streak, with the last three coming against teams that were leading the SEC at the time of the match. Texas A&M has been firing on all cylinders recently, rising up to fourth in the conference standings with Friday’s 3-1 win over No. 15 Kentucky.

Texas A&M snapped yet another win streak on Friday night, ending the Wildcat’s four-match run over SEC opponents. The Aggies’ victory marked the third straight win against an opponent with a win streak of four matches or more.

Hollann Hans had another special statistical evening against Kentucky, cementing her 16th consecutive match in double-digits, logging a match-high total of 19 kills. Hans also had an excellent night at the service line, entering a total of four service aces, as well as four digs on the back line.

Freshman opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush set a career-high for a second straight match, sending down a total of 12 kills on a .318 clip. Her statistical improvements over the last three matches have been an exciting development for the Aggie program.

Junior setter Camille Conner finished the Kentucky match with her sixth double-double of the season, delivering 37 assists and 10 digs along with five kills. Her assist totals on the season continue climbing, as her 2019 total has reached a whopping 781 while also averaging 9.76 assists per set.

The Aggie defense came up big against the Wildcats, with senior libero Camila Gomez collecting a match-high 13 digs. Blocking was also solid for A&M, as middle blockers Makena Patterson and Mallory Talbert sent back three rejections and six kills apiece.

Missouri heads into Reed Arena in the aftermath of a grueling five set loss to the No. 13 Florida Gators in Columbia. Since SEC action began in late September, the Tigers have yet to fall on the road, going a perfect 3-0. The Tigers’ only road losses of the season occurred against Kansas State, as well as Baylor and Hawaii at the Baylor Classic Tournament.

The Tigers are led statistically by the one-two punch of sophomore setter Andrea Fuentes and junior outside hitter Kylie Deberg. Deberg leads Missouri in kills with 358 and kills per set with 5.04, earning her SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors in week six. Fuentes is the incumbent SEC Setter of the Week, an honor she has garnered three times over the course of the 2019 season.

Texas A&M is 30-17 all-time against Missouri, and 6-6 since both teams joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012. The Tigers have won each of the last four meetings, with A&M’s last victory in the series coming on October 26th of 2016 at Reed Arena.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.