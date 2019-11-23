Match Preview: Ole Miss

Texas A&M will play its final regular season home match when the Aggies (19-6, 11-4) host the Ole Miss Rebels (14-12, 6-9) Sunday afternoon. First serve is set for 3 p.m. in Reed Arena. The match is televised on SEC Network with Tyler Denning and Salima Rockwell on the call.

Texas A&M volleyball will honor its four seniors; Camila Gomez, Hollann Hans, Makena Patterson and Haley Slocum. The senior day ceremony will begin immediately after the match.

The Aggies are fresh off their second consecutive sweep after taking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs Friday night. A&M has swept nine opponents so far this season.

In the victory against Mississippi State, senior outside hitter Hollann Hans led all players with 13 kills, recording her 21st match in double-digits. She also registered three aces and six digs.

Junior setter Camille Conner logged her eighth double-double of the season after finishing with 28 assists and 11 digs. Conner hit .417 after smashing down five kills.

Freshman opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush finished with nine kills, while teammates Mallory Talbert and Lauren Davis recorded seven digs each. Talbert also finished with a .538 mark with no errors.

Defensively the Aggies were strong on the back, with senior libero Camila Gomez finishing with seven digs and dishing out eight assists. Defensive specialists Karly Basham and Taylor Voss each tallied eight and seven digs, respectively.

Ole Miss returns to College Station for the first time since 2017, currently holding a 14-12 overall record and are 6-9 in the conference. The Rebels are led by senior Emily Stroup, who averages 3.66 kills per set and 2.71 digs per set. Ole Miss’ libero Nicole Purcell leads the SEC in both total digs (504) and digs per set (4.75).

Texas A&M is 15-2 all time against Ole Miss, holding a 5-1 advantage at home. Both teams met earlier this season on Oct. 20 in Oxford and the Aggies came out victorious with a 3-2 win. The Rebels have yet to win a match since A&M snapped their 14-match winning streak.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.