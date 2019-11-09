Match Preview: at LSU

After earning its sixth conference victory in a row, Texas A&M volleyball hits the road to take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. The No. 25 Aggies (17-5, 9-3) and Tigers (12-10, 6-6) will play in a nationally televised matchup on Sunday, with Tiffany Greene and Missy Whittemore on the call for SEC Network. First serve is set for 3 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Aggies performed at an elite level on Friday night against Arkansas, earning their best hitting percentage on the season while holding their opponent to a negative hitting clip for the first time in 2019. Friday’s victory over Arkansas marks the Aggies longest conference win-streak since 2016, where A&M rattled off eight victories over SEC opponents.

Junior middle blocker Makena Patterson put in an excellent effort Friday, firing down nine kills and sending back eight blocks. Patterson also registered a career-high in assists against the Razorbacks with three. Her all-around performance resulted in 13.5 points and fueled the Aggie victory.

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans registered her eighth double-double of the season, and 31st of her career. Hans recorded 13 kills on a .375 hitting percentage to go along with 10 digs, two assists, and a service ace.

Junior setter Camille Conner delivered 29 assists in the victory over Arkansas, also contributing eight digs and three kills. Conner paved the way for the Aggies highest hitting percentage in 2019, guiding her team to a .420 clip.

LSU enters Sunday’s match following a 3-0 sweep over the Auburn Tigers in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are led statistically by junior outside hitter Taylor Bannister, who leads her team in kills (340), kills per set (4.15), and service aces (16). A pair of freshmen also serve as key players in the Tiger offense, as outside hitter Samarah Hill and setter Karli Rose have garnered multiple SEC volleyball honors throughout the season.

Sunday’s match will be the 46th all-time meeting between Texas A&M and LSU, with the Aggies holding a 29-16 advantage. A&M has performed remarkably well in matches held in Baton Rouge, going 10-4 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The two most recent meetings between the schools went five sets, with the Aggies prevailing on both occasions.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.