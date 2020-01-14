Mathews named SEC Men’s Diver of the Week

Junior captain Kurtis Mathews was named SEC Men’s Diver of the Week for the first time of his career, as announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon.

In his return to the Gabrielsen Natatorium after placing second in the 3-meter at the 2019 SEC Championships, Mathews swept the diving events with a dominant performance last Saturday in the dual meet against No. 11 Georgia. His performance on the springboards helped the score remain close through the end and gave the No. 4 Aggies a chance to come out with a win.

In the 3-meter, Mathews notched a score of 447.53, which was 3.48 points higher than his silver-medal winning performance at the 2019 SEC’s. Mathews’ score in the 1-meter at 398.85, was 42.15 points ahead of his teammate Victor Povzner in second and 75.60 points away from Georgia’s third-place winner of the event, Zach Allen.

The Albury, Australia native has placed within the top three nine times throughout his junior campaign, compiling three first-place finishes.

Mathews & Co. will travel with travel to LSU on Saturday, January 18 at 11 a.m. for the second-to-last dual meet of the season before the 2020 SEC Championships.

