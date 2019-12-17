Maurer signs with Louisiana Tech

Marley Maurer from Caldwell High School signed her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play volleyball ball at Louisiana Tech University.

Maurer chose the Lady Techsters over East Texas Baptist. Marley played for Caldwell head coach Jane Anne Giese and was the district most valuable player this season.

At the signing Maurer was surrounded by the entire varsity Volleyball team supporting the Red and Blue of Louisiana Tech.

She hopes to major in Kinesiology at Louisiana Tech and eventually become a physical therapist.