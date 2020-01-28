Mavericks' Powell could be ready for training camp next October

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell has undergone surgery to repair the torn right Achilles tendon that ended his season. The team says the surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The 28-year-old Powell could be ready for training camp in early October. Powell went down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter in a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 21. Three days after the injury, the Mavericks acquired center Willie Cauley-Stein in a trade with Sacramento.