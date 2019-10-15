Media picks Kentucky to win 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Championship

Birmingham, Ala. – Kentucky was predicted to win the 2020 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.
The Wildcats are the overall preseason favorite for the ninth consecutive season and the 15th time since the 1998-99 season.
Florida’s Kerry Blackshear was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans & Tyrese Maxey, LSU’s Skylar Mays, Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and Tennessee’s Lamonté Turner also received votes in the Player of the Year voting.
Blackshear, Edwards, Hagans, Tyree and Perry were each All-SEC First Team selections. Nembhard, Maxey, Mays and Turner were second team picks along with Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr., Arkansas’ Isaiah Joe and Kentucky’s EJ Montgomery.
Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Each media member also voted for a five-player All-SEC Team. Ties were not broken.
The 2019-20 campaign begins November 5, with conference play set to begin January 4. The 2020 SEC Tournament will be March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
First Team All-SEC
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Anthony Edwards – Georgia
Ashton Hagans – Kentucky
Breein Tyree – Ole Miss
Reggie Perry – Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard – Florida
Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky
EJ Montgomery – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Lamonté Turner – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Predicted Order Of Finish
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. LSU
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi State
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. South Carolina
11. Arkansas
12. Texas A&M
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt