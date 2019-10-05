Men’s Golf Continues Fall Schedule at UNT’s Maridoe Intercollegiate

Texas A&M junior Walker Lee returns to defend his 2018 Maridoe Intercollegiate individual title as the No. 11-ranked Aggie men’s golf team takes on a solid field at the 2019 edition Sunday through Tuesday at the Maridoe Golf Club.

Last season, Lee won the inaugural Maridoe with a 4-over par 214 while helping the Aggies to a runner-up finish behind the SMU Mustangs. Lee, from Houston, Texas, opened with a 74 before grabbing the win with consecutive rounds of 70.

Tee Times:

Sunday, Oct. 6 – First Round – 8:30 a.m. off No. 1 Tee and No. 10 Tee

Monday, Oct. 7 – Second Round – 8:30 a.m. off No. 1 Tee and No. 10 Tee

Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Third Round – 8 a.m. off No. 1 Tee and No. 10 Tee

Head Coach J.T. Higgins says:

"The Maridoe course is extremely challenging, which I think is an advantage to our team. I believe this team is capable of breaking par on any course, so a challenging course benefits us. Walker (Lee) is back to defend his title from a year ago, and qualifying for this tournament was very competitive so I’m anxious to see how we play."

The Aggies' Lineup:

Dan ERICKSON

Sr.

Whittier, Calif.

Josh GLIEGE

Sr.

Eagle, Idaho

Jimmy LEE

Fr.

Mission, Texas

Walker LEE

Jr.

Houston, Texas

Brandon SMITH

Sr.

Frisco, Texas

+William PAYSSE

rFr.

Belton, Texas

+ Playing as individual

The Field:

The 12-team field at the Maridoe Intercollegiate features three teams ranked in the latest Div. I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: No. 8 Washington, No. 11 Texas A&M and the No. 18 and defending champion SMU. Rounding out the field are: Arkansas State, Little Rock, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Texas, San Francisco, UTEP and UTSA.

Last Time Out:

The Texas A&M men’s golf team surged to a top five finish after firing a 1-over par 281 in the final round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club. Led by junior Walker Lee’s 2-under 68 and senior Josh Gliege’s 1-under 69, the Aggies’ 281 tied for the low round of the day and pushed the Aggies up two spots to a tie for fifth on the team leaderboard. The Aggies finished the tournament at 19-over par with rounds of 283-295-281=859.

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Maridoe Intercollegiate at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.