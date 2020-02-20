Men’s Swimming & Diving remains among the top teams as Theall adds to medal count

Junior Mark Theall took the bronze in the 200 free, as the Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team mustered 100.5 points on the third day of the 2020 SEC Championships Thursday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on the Auburn campus.

Florida stampeded its way to the top of the leaderboard with and overall score of 694.5 after gaining nearly 300 points on the day. The Aggies did not go far, moving to the number two spot with 538.5 points.

Theall set a personal record in the prelims (1:32.96) and again in the finals with a time of 1:32.45 in the 200 free. Sophomores Kaloyan Bratanov (1:34.16) and Clayton Bobo (1:35.47) added a total of 32 points for the Maroon & White, finishing ninth and 15th, respectively, in the 200 free. Each of the three times in the event earned NCAA B-cuts.

Freshman Andres Puente garnered 15 points for Texas A&M after he placed 12th in the 400 IM with an NCAA B-cut time of 3:47.51. Two more Aggies added points in the 400 IM, as senior Benjamin Walker (3:50.36) and junior Hudson Smith (3:51.06) placed 16th and 21st, respectively, with NCAA B-cut times.

Senior Adam Koster tied for 15th in the 100 fly with an NCAA B-cut time of 47.12, after landing a new personal record of 46.81 in the preliminary round. Koster's prelim time puts him in a tie for seventh on A&M's all-time 100 fly list.

Up Next

Texas A&M aims to regain the top spot Friday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center for the fourth day of the SEC Championships. The prelims start at 9:30 a.m. and the finals are set for 5:30 p.m.

Quotes

Men's head coach Jay Holmes

On the team's day three performance…

"We did have some good aspects on the day. Any time you get on the podium it's great. Vegas [Mark Theall] getting on the podium in the 200 free was a real good thing. [Clayton] Bobo and Coco [Kaloyan Bratanov] did a really good job in the 200 free. Adam Koster is really not a flier, but we used him because we had to have someone to do it. He scored points today for us in the 100 fly. Those were all things we had working for us."

On falling to the number two spot on the leaderboard…

"We had some places that we let get away from us. We paid for it with Florida passing us. Georgia also made up some ground on us. We are still in a place where we can make some things happen. We talked to our team about what we do when things don't happen the way we want. We keep in that fight. We keep clawing, biting and scratching to get any points. We are going to go find them. That's where we are right now. Today was a tough day for us. We have an opportunity tomorrow to stay in this thing. I think the last day is going to be a good day for us. We're in a fight over here, and we have to keep slugging away."

