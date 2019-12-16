Miller Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball forward Emanuel Miller was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week following his standout performance against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the league office announced Monday.

Miller led the Aggies to a 63-60 victory over the Islanders Sunday as the Scarborough, Ontario, native scored 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. He also added six rebounds, one assist, one block and a steal.

Miller’s 20 points were the most by an Aggie freshman since TJ Starks scored 21 against North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18, 2018.

The Aggies return to action Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Oregon State at Reed Arena.

