Miller Named SLC Defensive Player Of The Week

After leading the Sam Houston State Bearkats to a pair of sweeps, senior Addison Miller has been named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week, per a release from league officials on Monday afternoon.

Miller had a pair of big matches in helping lead the Kats to a pair of sweeps last week, running their record to 4-0 in Southland Conference play and keeping them as one of just two teams left unbeaten in league play after two weeks.

She averaged 6.00 digs per set for the week in sweeps of New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana and now ranks fourth in the SLC with 4.51 digs per set. She had 14 against UNO and added 22 more in a win over SLU while the Kats held their opponents to a combined .137 attack percentage.

She and the rest of the Kats will be back in action with a pair of matches this week at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The first will come when they host Houston Baptist on Thursday evening on ESPN+, followed by an 11:00 a.m. match against Lamar on Saturday in Huntsville.