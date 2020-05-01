Miller says he tested negative for coronavirus

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller says he has tested negative for the coronavirus. Miller tweeted the news Thursday night, two weeks after he said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Super Bowl 50 MVP, who has asthma, was under the care of Broncos team doctors and quarantined at his Denver area home over the last two weeks. Miller went public with his diagnosis on April 16, saying he wanted to show that the virus could affect anybody, even a young, world-class athlete in tip-top shape.