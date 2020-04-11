Mississippi State hires Nikki McCray-Penson as women's coach

Mississippi State has hired former Old Dominion women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schafer as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

McCray-Penson, a Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion. The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win seasons under McCray, including 24-6 overall and 14-4 in Conference USA last season, when she was conference coach of the year.

McCray-Penson previously spent nine seasons as a South Carolina assistant under Dawn Staley.

McCray’s challenge in Starkville is keeping the powerhouse program in Southeastern Conference and national championship contention after Schaefer led the Bulldogs to consecutive runner-up appearances in 2017 and ’18.

Schaefer left MSU for Texas after going 221-62, with a 27-6 finish and the No. 9 ranking last season, which ended abruptly because of the coronavirus pandemic.