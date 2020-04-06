Mitchell Awarded NCAA Ethnic Minority Enhancement Postgraduate Scholarship

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball standout Wendell Mitchell was recently awarded a $10,000 NCAA Ethnic Minority Enhancement Postgraduate Scholarship, the organization announced.

Mitchell is one of 13 student-athletes to earn the scholarship and was selected by a subcommittee from the NCAA’s Minorities Opportunities and Interests Committee.

In December, Mitchell graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences.

The Rockdale, Texas, native dazzled on the court during the 2019-20 season as he appeared in all 30 games, starting 27. He averaged 10.2 points per game, which ranked third on the team. In SEC play, Mitchell was second on the team with 12.2 points per game and made a team-high 39 three-pointers. He was an integral part in Texas A&M tying for sixth place in the conference as the Aggies posted their best conference record since 2015-16.

Off the court, Mitchell was selected to the SEC Community Service Team. During the Aggies' foreign tour to Costa Rica in August, Mitchell participated in three community service projects with Samaritan's Feet and Special Olympics of Costa Rica. Mitchell took part in Buzz's Bunch over the summer, which is a program started by head coach Buzz Williams with a primary objective of helping children with special needs come together socially while hopefully falling in love with the game of basketball.

