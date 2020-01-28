Mitchell leads A&M pass Tennessee in Knoxville 63-58

Wendell Mitchell scored 23 points to lead Texas A&M to a 63-58 victory over Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer late in the shot clock with 48 seconds left to put the Aggies ahead 56-53 and he followed with a pair of free throws on their next possession.

Quenton Jackson added 11 points for the Aggies (10-9, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), and Emanuel Miller pulled down 12 rebounds. Mitchell was 5-of-20 shooting, including 4 of 14 from 3-point range, but he made all nine of his free throws. Texas A&M shot just 30.4% overall but made 22 of 29 free throws.

The Aggies muscled their way into the paint when their deep shots didn't fall and outrebounded the Vols 46-21. Twenty-three of those were on the offensive boards, which they turned into 16 points.

John Fulkerson led Tennessee (12-8, 4-3) with 15 points. Jordan Bowden added 13 points, and Yves Pons and Santiago Vescovi both scored 10. Tennessee entered the game ranked 10th nationally in scoring defense at 59.8 points per game.

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M knocked off Tennessee, 63-58, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena to move to 10-9 (4-3 SEC) on the year.

· The Aggies are now 6-8 all-time against the Volunteers.

· Texas A&M has won four of the last five games played in Knoxville.

TEAM NOTES

· With the game tied at 53-53 with 1:24 remaining in the game, Texas A&M went on a 10-2 run before the Volunteers made a three-pointer as time expired.

· The Maroon & White hauled in 23 offensive rebounds, the most since recording 23 against Savannah State on Nov. 7, 2018. Texas A&M had more offensive rebounds than Tennessee had total rebounds (21).

· The Aggies outrebounded the Volunteers, 21-10, in the first half and dominated the offensive glass, 10-1.

· Texas A&M held Tennessee to 27.3& (6-22) from beyond the arc. In their four SEC wins this season, the Aggies have held opponents to 22.5% (27-120) from three.

· The Aggies forced eight steals, their highest total in SEC action.

· Texas A&M held a 25-24 lead at halftime, their second lead heading into the intermission in conference play.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Savion Flagg, Wendell Mitchell, Emanuel Miller, Andre Gordon, and Josh Nebo for the ninth time this season (5-4).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Wendell Mitchell led the team with a season-high 23 points, including the go-ahead three with 48 seconds left.

· Mitchell was a perfect 9-9 from the free-throw line, the most free throws made by an Aggie this season.

· Emanuel Miller cleaned up the glass, recording a game-high 12 rebounds. He has led the Aggies in rebounds in four of the seven conference games.

· Quenton Jackson tallied 11 points, marking the seventh game he has scored in double figures. He has scored 10-or-more points in three of the last four games.

· Jonathan Aku matched his season high in rebounds with seven. All seven came on the offensive glass, which is tied for the most by an Aggie this season (Josh Nebo, vs. Texas Southern 12/30).

· Buzz Williams is 10-9 in his first season at Texas A&M and 263-164 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

The Aggies remain on the road as they take on Georgia on Saturday at 12 p.m.