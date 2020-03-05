Mitchell named to SEC Community Service Team

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball senior Wendell Mitchell was honored for his accomplishments beyond the field of competition as he was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league office announced Thursday.

During the Aggies’ foreign tour to Costa Rica, Mitchell participated in three community service projects with Samaritan’s Feet and Special Olympics of Costa Rica. With Samaritan’s Feet, Mitchell washed the feet of local school children before gifting them with brand new pairs of socks and shoes. Mitchell assisted in Texas A&M’s clinic with the Special Olympics of Costa Rica where they played basketball and a variety of games with local children with special needs.

Mitchell took part in Buzz’s Bunch over the summer, which is a program started by head coach Buzz Williams with a primary objective of helping children with special needs come together socially while hopefully falling in love with the game of basketball. During the day-long camp, Mitchell helped campers play basketball, partake in weight room drills and tour the facilities used by the team.

Additionally, Mitchell and his teammate bought presents during the holiday season which were later distributed to local families in need.

This marks the 22nd year for the SEC Community Service Team for men's basketball as well as for women's basketball. All 21 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men's and women's sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.