Mond Recognized After Impressive Performance Against Mississippi State

Texas A&M Football quarterback Kellen Mond was named Manning Awards Star of the Week, Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Week on Monday after his impressive play in the Aggies’ win against Mississippi State.

Against the Bulldogs, Mond passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Aggies claimed the 49-30 victory at Kyle Field. Saturday’s effort marked the 12th time in his career that he has scored through the air and on the ground in the same game, the most of any SEC quarterback at their current institution.

Additionally, Saturday marked the second time that Mond rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game and was the seventh time that he has thrown for three-or-more touchdowns in game. His 48 career passing touchdowns moved him into a tie for third on A&M’s all-time passing touchdowns ledger.

Manning Award Stars of the Week

Max Duggan, TCU

Johnny Langan, Rutgers

Cole McDonald, Hawaii

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Peyton Ramsey, Indiana

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte

Carter Stanley, Kansas

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Davey O’Brien Award Great 8: Week 9

Max Duggan, TCU

Dan Ellington, Georgia State

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Peyton Ramsey, Indiana

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte

Kedon Slovis, USC

Carter Stanley, Kansas

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Aggies CAN

Texas A&M student-athletes are collecting monetary donations and canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can. Texas A&M student-athletes will have collections at home athletic events from October 27-November 2. This year there is an option to donate by texting AggiesCAN (as one word, no spaces) to the number 313131 and you will be directed to the Brazos Valley Food Bank website. Each donation will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger while supplies last.

