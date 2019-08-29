Mond accounts for 4 TDs as No. 12 A&M routs Texas St. 41-7

Kellen Mond threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in just more than three quarters, and Texas A&M had four interceptions as the 12th-ranked Aggies routed Texas State 41-7 on Thursday night.

Mond, who threw for 194 yards, had touchdown passes of 21 and 3 yards and ran for another score in the first two quarters as Texas A&M raced to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Quartney Davis had 85 yards receiving and a touchdown and Jhamon Ausbon added a touchdown catch. First-year starter Jashaun Corbin had 103 yards rushing with a touchdown reception and a TD run.

Myles Jones had two of Texas A&M's four interceptions, and the Aggies had three sacks and nine tackles for losses.

Tyler Vitt threw two interceptions in the first half before first-year coach Jake Spavital, a former Texas A&M assistant, benched him for Gresch Jensen. But he didn't fare much better, throwing two interceptions, including one on his second pass. Vitt was 9 of 15 for 51 yards and Jensen had 160 yards passing and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.

The Bobcats couldn't get anything going on the ground and were outgained 246 yards to 8.

The Aggies took a 7-0 lead when Mond connected with Quartney Davis on a 21-yard touchdown pass with about eight minutes left in the first quarter.

Leon O'Neal Jr. grabbed the ball just before it would have hit the ground for an interception on Texas State's next drive.

A 1-yard touchdown by Corbin pushed the lead to 14-0. That score was set up by a 40-yard reception by Ausbon three plays earlier.

Mond showed off his scrambling skills in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run where he stiff-armed a defender.

Jones hopped in front of a receiver on Texas State's next drive to give the Aggies another interception with about five minutes left in the second quarter. Mond's TD throw to Corbin came after that to make it 28-0.

Spavital pulled Vitt for Jenson on Texas State's next drive, and he was quickly intercepted. Roney Elam jumped high in the air and snagged it with one hand before securing it with the other to give A&M the ball back.

Mond's only big mistake came when he was intercepted by Bryan London II in the third quarter. But it didn't matter much as Jones grabbed his second interception on the next play.

Freshman Isaiah Spiller had an 85-yard run late in the third quarter. The Aggies pushed the lead to 38-0 when Mond threw a 1-yard pass to Ausbon early in the fourth, and the QB headed to the bench soon after that.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Aggies looked sharp on both offense and defense against a lesser opponent, but will need to step up their play next week if they hope to topple No. 1 Clemson.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aggies should retain their spot in the poll before their first big test next week against the defending national champions.

UP NEXT

Texas State: Hosts Wyoming on Sept. 7

Texas A&M: Visits top-ranked Clemson on Sept. 7.

Team Notes

- Texas A&M’s four interceptions were the most for the team in a game since tallying four against Texas in 2006.

- The Aggies racked up 400-plus yards of total offense for the sixth consecutive game and the 11th time in the Jimbo Fisher era (14 games)

- Texas A&M is currently on a five-game win streak, the longest active streak in the SEC.

- After recording just three interceptions in the first 10 games of the Jimbo Fisher era, the Aggies have eight INTs over the last four games.

- The Aggies are 7-4 all-time in the month of August, winning each of their last four games played in August.

- Tonight’s captains against Texas State were WR Jhamon Ausbon, DB Keldrick Carper, LB Buddy Johnson and OL Colton Prater.

- Texas State won the toss and deferred.

Individual Notes

- Kenyon Green became the first Aggie true freshman offensive lineman to start the season opener since Keaton Sutherland in 2015, a 38-16 win over No. 15 Arizona State at NRG Stadium in Houston.

- Junior OL Carson Green made his 17th consecutive start, the longest active Aggie streak.

- Sophomore S Leon O’Neal, Jr. has started each of the last two games for A&M and has recorded an interception in each start, the only interceptions of his career.

- Junior WR Jhamon Ausbon’s 40-yard grab in the first quarter marked a career long. Ausbon eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in career receiving yards with 1,021 at game’s end.

- Junior CB Myles Jones’ two INTs against Texas State marked the first time an A&M player has had multiple interceptions in a game since Armani Watts on Sept. 16, 2017 (2).

- Freshman RB Isaiah Spiller rushed for 106 yards against Texas State, making him the fourth A&M freshman all-time to rush for over 100 yards in their debut. This was the first time it has happened since Kwame Etwi ran for 116 yards against Ball State on Sept. 12, 2015.

- Spiller’s 85-yard breakaway in the third quarter is the longest run by a freshman in their debut. It is also tied for the 10th longest rush in a game all-time at A&M, fourth longest by a freshman.

- Sophomore RB Jashaun Corbin record his first 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 103 yards.

- Corbin (103) and Spiller (106) became the first pair to run for 100 yards in the same game since Kellen Mond and Keith Ford did so against Arkansas on Sept. 23, 2017.

- Corbin finished the game with two touchdowns, marking the first multi-touchdown game of his career. His 3-yard grab in the end zone in the second quarter was the first receiving touchdown of his career.

- Junior QB Kellen Mond moved into eighth place all-time on the Aggies’ career passing touchdowns list with a 21-yard pass to junior WR Quartney Davis in the first quarter. He currently has 35 career touchdown passes.

- Mond moved into eighth place all-time on the Aggies’ career total offense list with 5,515 yards. He tallied 219 yard against the Bobcats.

- Senior CB Roney Elam recorded his first career INT when he picked off Texas State QB Tyler Vitt and returned it 24 yards late in the second quarter. Elam added his first career sack when he took down Vitt for a 5-yard loss in the first quarter.

- Junior LB Braden White made his debut as the 12th Man.

- Head coach Jimbo Fisher is now 9-1 in season openers, including a perfect 6-0 in season openers played at home.

