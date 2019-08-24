Mond excited for year two under Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M Football kicks-off their season this Thursday. It will be the start of Head Coach Jimbo Fisher's second year, and the second year with starting quarterback Kellen Mond.

Mond says this year already feels different. He's a lot more confident having a full year as a starter under his belt. The junior quarterback says he's learned a lot under Coach Fisher and is excited about the potential of this offense.

Mond says he'll be even more prepared this season because of how tough Fisher is on him.

"I feel like that's what I grew up with. My dad is someone who always stayed on top of me and tried to push me to understand where I can be in life. I know Jimbo is always going to be hard on me. I'm always going to have praise for myself, but I'm also going to be my biggest critique. If he's critiquing me, I'm always the first one to it, just knowing what I did wrong. I feel like that's where we can go back and forth. I feel like I earn respect from Coach Fisher and he earns respect from me," said Mond.

Mond will make his 14th consecutive start this Thursday night against Texas State.