Montgomery PGA Jr. League All Star Team to compete in Regionals in Santa Fe

The Axis Golf Academy All-Stars captured the Southern Texas Section Championship at Hyatt Hill Country Resort Aug. 18 to advance to the Regional. All-Star teams competing in the Regional at the Club at Las Campanas include:

· Axis Golf Academy All-Stars (Montgomery, Texas) – Players are from Axis Golf Academy & Fitting Center (Montgomery, Texas).

· Brookhaven 1 All-Stars (Farmers Branch, Texas) – Players are from Brookhaven Country Club (Farmers Branch, Texas).

· El Paso All-Stars (El Paso, Texas) – Players are from El Paso Country Club (El Paso, Texas); The First Tee of Greater El Paso (El Paso, Texas); and Coronado Country Club (El Paso, Texas).

· Sandia All-Stars (Albuquerque, New Mexico) – Players are from Sandia Golf Club (Albuquerque, New Mexico).

Following the regular season, 10-player All-Star teams are formed from a combination of players in each league. Teams move through Section Championships in August to earn a spot at one of 12 Regionals held across the country in September. Twelve Regional champions advance to the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental, which has been held at Grayhawk Golf Club since 2016 and will stay through 2022.

PGA Jr. League brings boys and girls together to learn and play golf on co-ed teams, all with expert coaching from PGA and LPGA Professionals. Kids wear numbered jerseys and play on teams with friends, competing in a two-person scramble format that builds confidence and encourages sportsmanship. While the focus of PGA Jr. League is primarily on the recreational nature of its spring, summer and fall seasons, the PGA Jr. League Postseason presented by National Car Rental presents competitive golfers a fun and aspirational finish to regular season play.

The PGA Jr. League Postseason presented by National Car Rental is designed to celebrate the regular recreational season held in April through July, and reward players who have given their best effort and improved during the regular season. As a premium, internationally recognized brand serving the daily rental needs of frequent airport travelers worldwide and the Official Partner of PGA Jr. League, National Car Rental is committed to growing future business leaders by growing junior golf.