Montgomery PGA Jr. League All Star Team wins Regionals in Santa Fe

The Axis Golf Academy All-Stars have captured the PGA Jr. League Regional presented by National Car Rental at The Club at Las Campanas making their 3rd trip to the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental, where they’ll represent their state as Team Texas.

Three Texas All-Star teams met one New Mexico-based team in the PGA Jr. League Regional presented by National Car Rental at The Club at Las Campanas in Santa Fe.

Saturday morning’s first session paired the Sandia All-Stars of Albuquerque with the Brookhaven All-Stars of Farmers Branch, Texas, who won the game 10 ½ to 1 ½. The Axis All-Stars of Montgomery, Texas, won their game against the El Paso All-Stars 9 to 3.

The Axis and Brookhaven All-Stars extended their perfect records through the second session, with the Axis All-Stars defeating Sandia 12 to 0, and Brookhaven winning their game against El Paso 9 ½ to 2 ½.

The leading Texas teams met in the final session Sunday, with the Axis All-Stars besting the Brookhaven All-Stars 7 ½ to 4 ½. The El Paso All-Stars rounded out the day with a7 ½ to 4 ½ win over the Sandia All-Stars.