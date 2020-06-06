More negotiations scheduled before season resumes

More negotiations are planned in the days ahead, with the goal of resuming the NBA season with a 22-team format.

The Players Association voted unanimously yesterday to approve the plan, which would have all of the teams move into the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida next month.

Players will have to practice social distancing when they aren't playing, plus submit to a quarantine at the beginning of the time at Disney. And there will likely be daily testing for the entirety of their stay there.

The season is set to resume July 31, with playoffs starting in mid-August and leading up to an NBA Finals that could stretch until Oct. 12.