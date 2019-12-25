Morris making impact with Aggies

We hear stories all the time about college athletes who come to a college highly regarded and wind up transferring when they aren't getting enough playing time.

There is nothing wrong with that, but was never something that crossed Caldwell product Devin Morris' mind and midway through this season his patience paid off.

"My freshman and sophomore year I didn't get any playing time, so that was kinda eating at me a little bit, but I just kept working and I got my opportunity this season and went full steam ahead with it," said Morris.

Devin was was hoping that his transition from 4A high school football in Caldwell to SEC football at Texas A&M would have been easier, but he quickly found out how important size and strength was at the next level.

"It was tough, I mean because when I came in I was 175. I was a pretty lite dude and like a year and a half in I'd gained like 15 pounds," added Morris.

The weight gain was a positive step forward for Devin, but he'd take two steps back during fall camp when he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him off the depth chart.

"I was going into this first half of the season kinda iffy and kinda banged up still from the hamstring and wasn't getting my shot then, but then people started going down at nickle so coach came up to me and said, 'Hey Devin do you want to try nickle?' I was like sure let's do it," continued the sophomore defensive back.

Morris got his shot in the Ole Miss game making a pair of tackles including one for an 8 yard loss.

"I knew my time was coming, but I didn't know exactly when. That was my opportunity right there," said Morris.

The very next week against Mississippi State Morris, who was an accomplished receiver at Caldwell High School showed off his hands and picked off his first pass. That wasn't his only impact play. Devin also recorded his first sack which he seemed a little bit more excited about than the pick.

"I love when coach calls blitzes. My heart gets pumping when he calls them. I've got to keep getting my weight up because you know I've got to go against some offensive line too to get to the quarterback," ended the Caldwell product.

Morris will see if he can pad those stats in the Aggies' Texas Bowl game on Friday against Oklahoma State as Texas A&M looks to snap a two game losing streak (13-19

#4 Georgia, 7-50 #1 LSU).

Kickoff is set for 5:45pm from NRG Stadium in Houston and will be televised on ESPN.