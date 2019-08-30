Mustangs lose in overtime to Brahmas

The Madisonville Mustangs (0-1) would drop the first game of the Russell Urbantke to the Bellville Brahmas (1-0) in overtime, 18-15.

The Mustangs would trail the Brahmas 7 nothing until late in the first quarter when they get their first touchdown of the season. They would miss the extra point and trail 7-6.

The second quarter was all Mustangs as the Brahmas would fumble four times on the snap. All of them were recovered by Madisonville.

The Mustangs would convert on two of the four turnovers with a touchdown and a field goal to lead at half, 15-7.

The Brahmas would tie it up in the fourth quarter by converting a two-point conversion and send the game into overtime.

Bellville would prevail with a field goal kick to end the game, 18-15.

Madisonville will be on the road to Woodville on Friday, September 6. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.