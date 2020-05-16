NASCAR to resume with strict protocols

Strict safety protocols will be enforced when NASCAR resumes its season tomorrow in Darlington, South Carolina, without spectators. NASCAR has warned of fines as high as $50,000 for not following the rules. Teams are limited to 16 employees per car and that includes the driver, spotter and owner. Drivers have been told to be at the track four hours ahead of the green flag. They will undergo a heath check including a temperature check. Once inside, drivers will be isolated in their motorhomes, away from their team, and wait to be called to the cars. Everyone will be required to wear a face mask, crews must maintain social distancing and high-fives, hugs and human contact are barred.