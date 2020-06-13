MIAMI (AP) - NASCAR’S Cup Series returns to the track tomorrow for the third time in eight days. But this time there will be a small number of fans in the stands at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 1,000 guests will be almost entirely military members. It’s the 22nd time that NASCAR will run at Homestead, and the first time it’s happening in any month other than November. The weather is expected to be hot and humid.
NASCAR’s Cup Series resumes Sunday at Homestead with limited fans
By Associated Press |
Posted: Sat 2:14 PM, Jun 13, 2020