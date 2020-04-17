NBA and NBPA reach agreement on player pay due to COVID-19 pandemic

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement on the method for reducing player compensation in the event of a permanent cancellation of 2019-20 regular season or playoff games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this agreement, and in order to provide players with a more gradual salary reduction schedule, partial reductions of 25% will begin with the players’ twice-a-month payment due on May 15.

The CBA stipulates that the compensation of all NBA roster players shall be reduced in the event of a “force majeure” event, such as an epidemic or government order, in accordance with a formula based on the number of games missed.