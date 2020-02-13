NCAA finds serious infractions committed by Gamecocks

South Carolina has become the latest school to receive an NCAA notice of allegations over the federal probe into college basketball.

Athletic director Ray Tanner says the school received the notice about a violation alleged to have been commited by former assistant coach Lamont Evans, who worked for coach Frank Martin for four seasons from 2015-16.

The NCAA has categorized the infraction as Level I, the most serious of its violations and what it calls a “severe breach of conduct."

Evans moved on to Oklahoma State and has admitted to accepting $22,000 in bribes as a college assistant to connect players with runner Christian Dawkins and others hoping to represent them after college. Evans was sentenced this past June to three months in prison.

