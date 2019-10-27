NFL Aggies Week 8

Several former Texas A&M football players had productive outings on the 8th NFL Sunday of the year.

Receiver Mike Evans, in his 6th season for Tampa Bay, had 198 receiving yards, his most so far this season. Evans also had both of the Buccaneers' touchdowns Sunday in the 27-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Aggie Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, an 8 year NFL veteran led the Titans to the victory over the Bucs. Tannehill threw 21/33 for 193 yards. He had 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Receiver Josh Reynolds, in his third season for the Los Angeles Rams, had his first touchdown of the season. Reynolds finished with 3 catches for 73 yards, helping the reigning NFC champs to a 24-10 win over the Bengals.

Another Aggie Receiver, Christian Kirk, in his sophomore season with the Arizona Cardinals, had 79 receiving yards on 8 catches. Kirk also ran the ball one time for 19 yards, which led all Arizona rushers. The Cardinals fell to the Saints 31-9.

Running back Tra Carson, in his first game with Detroit after being acquired from Green Bay, led the Lions with 34 rushing yards. The Lions beat the New York Giants 31-26.

Veteran linebacker Von Miller, in his 9th season with Denver, had 6 tackles and 1.5 sacks against the Colts. Indiana won 15-13.

Defensive Lineman Myles Garrett, the number one overall pick in the 2017 draft, had 4 tackles and 1 sack for Cleveland. The Browns lost to the Patriots 27-13.

Aggie kicker Josh Lambo, in his 5th season, stays perfect kicking field goals on the year for Jacksonville. Lambo finished Sunday 3/3 on field goals, with his longest kick from 43 yards. He went 2/3 on extra points in the 29-15 win over the New York Jets.

Another Aggie kicker, Randy Bullock, in his 8th NFL season now playing for Cincinnati, made his only field goal attempt from 28 yards. He also made the only extra point in the 24-10 loss to the Rams.