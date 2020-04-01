NFL adjusting to 'social distancing' with draft 3 weeks away

NFL teams are having to adjust to a new normal as they prepare for the NFL draft in three weeks without being able to visit prospects for in-person evaluations and interviews.

The league is responding to the global coronavirus pandemic by forbidding teams from hosting prospects or traveling to interview them as they normally do.

The pandemic also scuttled many college pro timing days that prospects were hoping to use to make impressions on NFL scouts, so teams will have to rely on game film more than ever. The NFL still plans to open the season as scheduled on Sept. 10.