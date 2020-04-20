NFL and Players Coalition donating millions

The NFL and the Players Coalition are donating more than $3 million to seven areas significantly affected by the new coronavirus.

As part of the league's Inspire Change program, a donation of $3,050,000 will be sent to health systems, individual hospitals, and non-profit organizations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, and impacted regions of Florida and Louisiana.

“We know that during this difficult time, our minority and low-income communities are struggling disproportionately with the impact of COVID-19,” said Players Coalition co-founder and former NFL star Anquan Boldin. “Communities in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore and more are getting hit hard right now, and we want to do our part in ensuring these areas have even the basic needs. We are glad we can partner with the NFL to support the organizations who are on the ground providing for these families.”