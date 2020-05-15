NFL has plan to reopen training facilities as early as next week

The NFL continues to take steps toward a return to normalcy since the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has issued a memo to all 32 teams stressing that teams must be in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction and have implemented the protocols that were developed by league medical officer Dr. Allen Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6. The memo obtained by The Associated Press added that clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to comply.

Facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each team was required to submit a plan to the league for reopening its training/practice facility this week.

