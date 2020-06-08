NFL sends plan to teams for return to facilities

The NFL and the players’ union have sent a planner to the 32 teams outlining procedures for the full reopening of their practice facilities.

A memo written by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the NFL Players Association describes protocols focusing on screening, testing, and infection prevention and treatment for COVID-19, including response for new infections.

Also included are instructions on proper facility access, cleaning and disinfecting; physical distancing; hygiene, health education and medical services. There are instructions on food preparation; supplies; and team travel.

No timetable has been set for the return of most players to team complexes. Only players rehabilitating injuries have been allowed to enter the buildings.

