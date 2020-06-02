NFL teams will hold training camp at team facilities

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect almost every facet of life and, for the NFL, another change in policy has come as a result.

The league on Tuesday informed its 32 clubs that training camps will be conducted only at team facilities this season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

This directive removes the possibility of teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers (St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania), Dallas Cowboys (Oxnard, California), Indianapolis Colts (Westfield, Indiana), and others from traveling to remote sites to hold their training camps. Typically, these teams would hold their camps at such sites before finishing preseason preparations at their facilities and conducting regular-season practices at those same facilities.

Often, operating training camp at remote sites opens possibilities for better fan access and interaction, a larger footprint for teams whose headquarters exist in confined metropolitan spaces and more fields to work on. The existence of additional field space allows teams to spread out their expanded, 90-man rosters for better work opportunities with each practice, drill and repetition. Some remote locations also provide teams with easily accessible lodging to keep the entire operation relatively contained and focused on the task at hand.

None of this is unachievable from a team facility; it just boils down to the preference of each team. The Cowboys have a fantastic, state-of-the-art facility in Frisco, Texas, that will work just fine for the team. They just won't get to interact with their Southern California fan base.

With player and organizational safety at the forefront of most planning efforts amid the pandemic, fan interaction and access will have to be set aside for a period in which it wasn't likely many fans were going to be able to attend anyway. While restrictions on fan attendance are yet to be known, forcing teams to centralize at their facilities allows the clubs to better prepare and ensure the safest environment for their players as they work toward gainful employment in the NFL in 2020.