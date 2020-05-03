NHL border battle?

The NHL could have trouble getting non-Canadian resident players into that country should the league decide to resume the 2019-20 season soon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that players would at a minimum need to follow quarantine protocols if they were to arrive in Canada while the border remains closed due to the pandemic. Trudeau said anyone who arrives from another country will have to follow all the rules of quarantine in an extremely strict manner. However, he added that an agreement between Canada and the NHL hasn’t been brokered.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Edmonton and Toronto were being looked at as possible “hockey pod” cities that could host the remainder of the NHL season during the summer months. Games would be played in air-conditioned arenas without fans.

