UNDATED (AP) - The NHL is considering holding its draft before the Stanley Cup champion is determined. The idea is getting a mixed reaction from executives. Unlike the NFL, which held its draft as usual in the middle of its offseason, the NHL would face several issues if the draft is held before the season is complete. Teams would not be able to trade players, there would be a lack of clarity over next year's salary cap and the draft order could be determined before all games are played.
NHL considers early draft
By Associated Press |
Posted: Sat 3:08 PM, May 09, 2020