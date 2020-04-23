Nation-leading Three Aggies Named to PING All-America Team

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M Men’s Golf put a nation-leading three players on the Div. I PING All-America Team, which was announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Thursday.
Junior Walker Lee (Houston, Texas) earned a spot on the PING All-America third team, while sophomore Sam Bennett (Madisonville, Texas) and redshirt freshman William Paysse (Belton, Texas) received honorable mention honors. The standouts were instrumental in the Aggies’ success that saw the team post two victories and finish No. 6 in the GCAA poll.
Lee was a model of consistency with seven top 25 finishes in eight outings in 2019-20. He posted a scoring average of 71.54, while carding six rounds of 70 or better. He was the individual champion at the Cabo Collegiate after closing with a course record 64 in the final round.
Bennett missed two fall tournaments due to an injury, but still finished the year with four top 20 performances. He led the team with a 71.17 scoring average and posted eight rounds of 70 or better. His best finish was a tie for third at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate and he also posted a tie for fifth at the San Diego Classic.
Paysse posted a 71.62 scoring average while seeing action in seven tournaments. He posted three top three finishes, including his first collegiate victory at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. He had six rounds of 70 or better, including a career-low 7-under par 63 at the Sea Best Invitational.
2020 NCAA Division I PING All-America Teams
First Team
John Augenstein, Vanderbilt
John Axelsen, Florida
Ricky Castillo, Florida
Quade Cummins, Oklahoma
Cooper Dossey, Baylor
Peter Kuest, BYU
William Mouw, Pepperdine
Trent Phillips, Georgia
Garett Reband, Oklahoma
Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine
Davis Thompson, Georgia
Second Team
Jonathan Brightwell, UNCG
Pierceson Coody, Texas
Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State
Noah Goodwin, SMU
Evan Katz, Duke
Mac Meissner, SMU
Andy Ogletree, Georgia Tech
John Pak, Florida State
Adrien Pendaries, Duke
Mark Power, Wake Forest
Sandy Scott, Texas Tech
Third Team
Puwit Anupansuebsai, San Diego State
Devon Bling, UCLA
Sam Choi, New Mexico
Angus Flanagan, Minnesota
Christopher Gotterup, Rutgers
Walker Lee, Texas A&M
Yuxin Lin, Southern California
David Perkins, Illinois State
Jovan Rebula, Auburn
Cameron Sisk, Arizona State
Trevor Werbylo, Arizona
Honorable Mention
Sam Bennett, Texas A&M
Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson
Davis Bryant, Colorado State
William Buhl, Arkansas
Ryan Burnett, North Carolina
Parker Coody, Texas
Spencer Cross, Tennessee
Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt
Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette
Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest
Ryan Gerard, North Carolina
Isaiah Jackson, Memphis
Johnny Keefer, Baylor
Jamie Li, Florida State
John Murphy, Louisville
Rhys Nevin, Tennessee
AJ Ott, Colorado State
Leo Oyo, San Diego State
William Paysse, Texas A&M
Rhett Rasmussen, BYU
Nolan Ray, Lipscomb
Jack Rhea, ETSU
Matthias Schmid, Louisville
Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech
Jack Trent, UNLV
Kieran Vincent, Liberty
Tim Widing, San Francisco
Jamie Wilson, South Carolina
Noah Woolsey, Washington
Jonathan Yuan, Liberty