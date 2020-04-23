Nation-leading Three Aggies Named to PING All-America Team

Texas A&M Men’s Golf put a nation-leading three players on the Div. I PING All-America Team, which was announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Thursday.

Junior Walker Lee (Houston, Texas) earned a spot on the PING All-America third team, while sophomore Sam Bennett (Madisonville, Texas) and redshirt freshman William Paysse (Belton, Texas) received honorable mention honors. The standouts were instrumental in the Aggies’ success that saw the team post two victories and finish No. 6 in the GCAA poll.

Lee was a model of consistency with seven top 25 finishes in eight outings in 2019-20. He posted a scoring average of 71.54, while carding six rounds of 70 or better. He was the individual champion at the Cabo Collegiate after closing with a course record 64 in the final round.

Bennett missed two fall tournaments due to an injury, but still finished the year with four top 20 performances. He led the team with a 71.17 scoring average and posted eight rounds of 70 or better. His best finish was a tie for third at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate and he also posted a tie for fifth at the San Diego Classic.

Paysse posted a 71.62 scoring average while seeing action in seven tournaments. He posted three top three finishes, including his first collegiate victory at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. He had six rounds of 70 or better, including a career-low 7-under par 63 at the Sea Best Invitational.

