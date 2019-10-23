Nationals got up 2-0 after 12-3 win over the Astros in Game 2

The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros, 12-3, in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. Washington takes a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, and will host Game 3 in D.C. on Friday night. Going up against potential Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, the Nationals broke the game wide open with a six-run seventh inning.

Nationals catcher Kurt Suzkuki hit the go-ahead home run -- a solo shot off Verlander -- in the seventh inning. It was the first run scored by either team since the first-inning home run from Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. After Ryan Pressly relieved Verlander, Washington tacked on five more runs in the frame, getting key hits from veterans Howie Kendrick, Asdrubal Cabrera and Ryan Zimmerman. The eighth inning saw three more runs from Washington, as Adam Eaton hit a two-run home run and Asdrubal Cabrera tacked on a two-out RBI single to right-center field to score Juan Soto.

Nats starter Stephen Strasburg picked up his fourth win of the postseason after he threw six innings. Strasburg gave up seven hits and two earned runs to go with seven strikeouts.

Verlander, meanwhile, made history in the second inning of Game 2, passing John Smoltz for the most all-time strikeouts in the playoffs. However, the loss was Verlander's second in a row after he was hit hard in the first inning of ALCS Game 5 against the Yankees.

The Nationals are on an eight-game October winning streak and haven't lost since NLDS Game 3 vs. the Dodgers. Road teams that take a 2-0 lead have gone on to win the World Series 77 percent of the time.

Thursday will be a travel day for both clubs as the series shifts to Nationals Park in Washington D.C. for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary). The Astros will send out right-hander Zack Greinke to face Nats right-hander Anibal Sanchez for Game 3 in D.C. Game 3.