Navasota ISD renovating athletic facilities

With the schools closed and sports cancelled, Navasota ISD figured it was time to improve and renovate their athletic facilities.

After 13 years, Rattler Stadium is getting a face lift.

"It was about a 7 million dollar project. It allows us to replace our turf at the stadium and replace the track at Rattler Stadium. Fix the elevator at Rattler Stadium as well. The only other component that we're doing as part of Rattler Stadium renovations is new video board, scoreboard, and sound system," explained Navasota Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick.

Musick says the football stadium project should be done in time for ther May 29th graduation ceremony, but the school district is also renovating other athletic facilities and school buildings. This includes turf, new covered bleachers, and new lights at both baseball and softball fields; a new tennis complex with eight courts, four with lights; new entrances and renovations to the restrooms and concession stands at baseball, softball and tennis; four new gymnasium floors between the junior high and the high school, and new bleachers at the junior high school gym.

"We're about halfway through that construction. It will be really, really nice when it's all done. It's just kind of a mess around here in a construction site while it's going on, but it's a good kind of a mess. It means there's progress. We're excited for that progress to be happening for Navasota ISD, for our students, our staff, and for our community as well," commented Musick.

Musick says all the athletic construction is scheduled to finish by December 2020. The school district says they can't wait to fill these facilities with people again.

"Our first hope is that we get all our kids back, all of our staff, and all of our teachers back on campus as soon as possible. I just want to share with everybody we love you and miss you and hopefully we see you sooner rather than later," Musick said.

As of right now, Navasota ISD is closed through April 10th.