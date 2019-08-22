Navasota Rattlers: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Navasota Rattlers started the Casey Dacus era with four straight losses, but turned things around in a big way. Navasota reeled off five straight wins before falling to Wheatley in the season finale, earning the second seed from the district in the playoffs.

The Rattlers 12th straight postseason appearance ended with an area round loss to Midlothian Heritage. Dacus said, “Winning the first playoff game in three years, in our first season as a staff, was the best part of the season. Keeping team cohesion after a very difficult non-district start to the season was the biggest challenge.”

The Rattlers return a ton of talent as they look to win a district title and return to the playoffs. “We expect to win the district and build off success from last season,” says Dacus.

He has nine starters coming back on offense, seven returning on defense plus kicking and punting ace Miguel Alvarado coming back. The strength of the offense will be the big boys up front, led by Texas A&M commit Jordan Jefferson alongside Alfredo Villasenor and Sammy Mallard.

Zach Dyer returns under center after an-all district junior season, and he has some talented weapons at his disposal in running back DJ Randle and receiver La’darrin Thomas.

Mark Martinez is also a receiving threat at tight end and a key extended part of the line for blocking purposes. The Rattler defense will be stout up front with Jefferson joining all-district returnees Ja’eric Beasley and Cal Acosta.

Acosta will also see time at linebacker. Keith Steptoe and Tavarus Baker are two talented returning starters in the secondary. Navasota dropped all four non-district games a year ago, but they will have a good shot at avenging some of those losses with a more experienced team this time around.

Dacus says, “Our toughest games will be the season opener at Episcopal and the home opener against Sealy. We are looking forward to the Stafford game because of heavy district implications.”

Stafford and Wheatley, the two most competitive district games on the schedule a year ago, will both have to come to the Snake Pit in contests that will go a long way in deciding the eventual 12-4A Division I champion.

2019 SCHEDULE

8/30 @ Bellaire Episcopal

9/6 Sealy

9/13 Rudder

9/20 @ Madisonville

9/27 @ Furr*

10/4 North Forest*

10/11 @ Worthing*

10/18 Stafford*

10/26 @ Yates*

11/1 Wheatley*

11/8 OPEN

*District Game