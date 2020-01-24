Navasota boys defeat Giddings 55-48

The Navasota boys basketball team beat Giddings 55-48 at Rattler Gym Friday night.

After no scoring in the first three minutes, DG Henderson scored the first field goal of the game after a Ladarrin Thomas steal to go up 3-0. Bryson Kleinert for Giddings hit a three pointer at the first quarter buzzer to make it 11-9 Navasota lead. The Buffaloes were able to tie the game in the second quarter, but the Rattlers battled out a 55-48 victory.

Navasota will travel to Caldwell on Tuesday.

Giddings will host Smithville Tuesday.